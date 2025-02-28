Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Rush Street Interactive Trading

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.70 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,227 shares in the company, valued at $23,807,686.77. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,853 shares of company stock worth $11,655,336 in the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 1,018,889 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 795,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

