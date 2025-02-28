RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $27.44. RxSight shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 250,578 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

