Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.