Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 17.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 75.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $891.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.