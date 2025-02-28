Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Price

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

