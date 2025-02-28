Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

Stantec Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$122.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.33. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$129.39.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

