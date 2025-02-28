Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Gentherm

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

