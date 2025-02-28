Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Outlook for HIMS Earnings

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,319,952.14. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock valued at $38,080,320. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

