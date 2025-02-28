Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

