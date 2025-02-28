Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on February 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,052,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

