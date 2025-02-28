Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF stock on February 13th.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

About Senator Mullin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.