Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 300.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after buying an additional 641,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after buying an additional 492,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19,170.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 334,904 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

