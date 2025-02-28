Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declines By 75.7%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

