Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Drops By 59.8%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Puma Stock Performance
PUMSY opened at $3.02 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.
Puma Company Profile
