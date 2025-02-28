Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Drops By 59.8%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUMSY opened at $3.02 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

