Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Grows By 318.5%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,060,000 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the January 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SU opened at $38.23 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

