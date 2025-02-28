Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Drops By 91.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

