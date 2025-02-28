Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSTK. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.5 %

SSTK opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Shutterstock has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

