Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,539 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 71,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.01 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

