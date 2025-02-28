Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 462 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,223,000 after buying an additional 239,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Leidos by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.22 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

