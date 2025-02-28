Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 11,097 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,205,000. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,601,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

