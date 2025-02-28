Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

BK opened at $86.97 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.