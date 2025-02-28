Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,192 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 148,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.