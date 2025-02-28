Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $69.23.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

