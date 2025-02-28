Sigma Planning Corp Has $370,000 Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:YJUN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

