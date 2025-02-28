Sigma Planning Corp Has $408,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 106,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BAB opened at $26.82 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $976.25 million, a PE ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.