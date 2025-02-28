Sigma Planning Corp Has $422,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $144.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

