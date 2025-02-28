Sigma Planning Corp Has $500,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145,449 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,598,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

