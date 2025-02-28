Sigma Planning Corp Invests $340,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,812 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

AIQ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

