Sigma Planning Corp Invests $369,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,060,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,106,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

