Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,395 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

HBAN stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

