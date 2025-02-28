Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,648 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after buying an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 331,880 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after buying an additional 307,791 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,726 shares of company stock worth $24,662,800. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

