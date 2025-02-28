Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,494 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AM opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

