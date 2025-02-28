Sigma Planning Corp Sells 510 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

