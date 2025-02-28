Sigma Planning Corp Takes $451,000 Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hut 8 Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.