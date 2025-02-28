Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

