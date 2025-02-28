Singular Research Has Pessimistic View of ARLP Q1 Earnings

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Singular Research currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%.

ARLP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,488. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,942,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

