SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 3.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.