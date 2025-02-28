Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.64%.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

