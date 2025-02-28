SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 42.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 143,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

