Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SNN
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.