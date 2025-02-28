Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

NYSE SNN opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

