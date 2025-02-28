Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

