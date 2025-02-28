SolarBank (SUUN) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SolarBank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% SolarBank Competitors 7.00% 10.41% 2.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million -$2.56 million -17.18 SolarBank Competitors $10.10 billion $855.48 million 33.10

This table compares SolarBank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SolarBank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarBank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarBank Competitors 571 2850 2107 16 2.28

SolarBank presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 1.32%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarBank is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SolarBank peers beat SolarBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

