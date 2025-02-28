Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Financial Contrast

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Get First Community alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 13.49% 10.14% 0.73% Southern States Bancshares 19.68% 15.04% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Southern States Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $66.18 million 2.85 $13.95 million $1.81 13.62 Southern States Bancshares $99.10 million 3.18 $34.87 million $3.67 8.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Community and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Community currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats First Community on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.