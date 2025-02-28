Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. This trade represents a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

