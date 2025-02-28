Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

Stantec Trading Down 4.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$122.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.39.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

