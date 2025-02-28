Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$143.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$122.18 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$129.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.33.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

