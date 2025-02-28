Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of AORT opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.85 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,090. This trade represents a 18.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $128,398.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,675.60. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

