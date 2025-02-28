Stock Traders Buy High Volume of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,468 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,146 call options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SVIX opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.52% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

