StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.6 %
CULP opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Culp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Culp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,624,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
