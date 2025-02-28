StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

